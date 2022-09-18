Panthers vs. Giants: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will meet in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Panthers (0-1) suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns, which connected on a game-winning 58-yard field goal as Carolina came up short 26-24. Against his former team, Baker Mayfield completed 16-of-27 passes for 235 yards with a touchdown and interception. He connected with Robbie Anderson for 102 yards and a TD on five receptions as the Browns get ready for their home opener on Sunday.

The Giants (1-0) came back from a 13-point deficit in last weekend’s 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans. New York went into halftime trailing 13-0 before scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half. Daniel Jones led the Giants on a scoring drive in the final minutes and connected on a two-point conversion for the win. Saquon Barkley exploded for a huge game with 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts.

Panthers vs. Giants: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Giants are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Panthers +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.