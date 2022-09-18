Patriots vs. Steelers: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in Week 2 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Patriots started their 2022 season with a divisional loss where the offense did not perform very well in a 20-7 road defeat against the Miami Dolphins. New England will start its season with consecutive road games and will look for better offensive production in this spot. Mac Jones completed 21-of-30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception but is dealing with a back injury.

The Steelers started the post-Ben Roethlisberger era with a wild 23-20 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Pittsburgh allowed a last-second touchdown that tied the game but blocked the extra point and nailed a 53-yard field goal to start the season 1-0. The offense needs work after gaining just 267 yards of offense in five quarters of football last weekend, and Mitch Trubisky completed 21-of-38 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Steelers.

Patriots vs. Steelers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Patriots are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making the Steelers +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.5.