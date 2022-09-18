Falcons vs. Rams: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams will meet in Week 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Falcons (0-1) are coming off a tough Week 1 loss when they fell short 27-26 in a home loss to the New Orleans Saints to open their season. Atlanta held a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but allowed three consecutive scoring drives, and Younghoe Koo’s desperation 63-yard field goal was blocked in the final seconds. Marcus Mariota completed 22-of-30 passes for 215 yards and rushed for 72 yards with a touchdown in his first game as the Atlanta starting quarterback.

The Rams (0-1) laid an egg in their first game back since winning the Super Bowl in a 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL season. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, and Los Angeles’ defense allowed 413 yards of offense as Buffalo pulled away in the second half. The Rams will look to split their first two games of the season, both of which are at home.

Falcons vs. Rams: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Rams are 10.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -500 moneyline odds, making the Falcons +400 underdogs.