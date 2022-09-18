Bengals vs. Cowboys: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys will meet in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, September 18. The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Bengals (0-1) lost a wild season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime. Ja’Marr Chase caught a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds but, but a blocked extra point sent the game into OT where Pittsburgh picked up the victory. Joe Burrow committed five turnovers with four interceptions and a fumble, but the defense did all it could, allowing 267 yards of offense in five full quarters of football.

The Cowboys (0-1) got off to a brutal start to their 2022 season as they opened with a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and lost their most important player for a while. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Cooper Rush replaced him last weekend and completed 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards and will get the first crack as the Cowboys quarterback over the next 1-2 months.

Bengals vs. Cowboys: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bengals are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -305 moneyline odds, making the Cowboys +255 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5.