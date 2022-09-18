Texans vs. Broncos TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos will meet in Week 2 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Texans (0-0-1) blew a 20-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and tied 20-20 to begin the Lovie Smith era in Houston. The offense went silent over the final quarter and a half and overtime as its final six drives resulted in five punts and a lost fumble. Davis Mills completed 23-of-37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns, and he connected with Brandin Cooks seven times for 82 yards.

The Broncos (0-1) suffered one of the most surprising losses of Week 1 as they fell short 17-16 on the road in Russell Wilson’s Denver debut against the Seattle Seahawks. Denver crushed Seattle in yardage 433-253, but the Broncos fumbled at the goal line twice in the third quarter in a brutal loss for a variety of reasons. Wilson completed 29-of-42 passes for 340 yards with a touchdown in his first game in a Broncos uniform.

Texans vs. Broncos: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Broncos are 10-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -435 moneyline odds, making the Texans +350 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.