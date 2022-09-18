Cardinals vs. Raiders: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders will meet in Week 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

The Cardinals (0-1) struggled to stop the Kansas City Chiefs powerful offense in the first game of the season for a 44-21 loss. Arizona allowed 488 yards of offense and did not come close to matching the Chiefs offensively as Kyler Murray completed 22-of-34 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with just 29 yards on the ground.

The Raiders (0-1) also opened their season with a loss, coming up short against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers 24-19. Las Vegas never led in this game and trailed by as many as 14 points. The Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams connection was effective as Adams caught 10 balls for 141 yards and a touchdown in his Raiders debut. However, Carr threw three interceptions in the loss.

Cardinals vs. Raiders: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Raiders are 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -255 moneyline odds, making the Cardinals +215 underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.