When does Packers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football start in Week 2?

The Green Bay Packers will play their first game at Lambeau Field of the 2022 season on Sunday Night Football when they host the Chicago Bears. Game time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

The Packers (0-1) got off to a rough start in Week 1 with plenty of struggles offensively. Aaron Rodgers completed just 22-of-34 passes for 195 yards with an interception and zero touchdowns in a 23-7 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The passing game is a work in progress with the addition of new pass catchers as the Packers try to replace the production of Davante Adams.

The Bears (1-0) opened their season on the right foot last Sunday with a 19-10 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers on a sloppy Soldier Field. Weather played a bit of a factor with puddles all over the field, and Chicago won despite going for just 204 yards of total offense. Justin Fields threw for just 121 yards on 8-of-17 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

Bears vs. Packers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Packers are 10-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -435 moneyline odds, making the Bears +350 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.