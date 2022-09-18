Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Week 2 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Seahawks (1-0) picked up one of the most surprising wins of the NFL’s opening weekend by taking down the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday Night Football. Geno Smith got the start and competed 23-of-28 passes for 195 yards and two interceptions. Tight ends Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly boh led the Seahawks with 43 receiving yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The 49ers (0-1) lost a sloppy game to the Chicago Bears 19-10 on a puddle-filled Soldier Field to begin their 2022 season. In his first season as the full-time starter, Trey Lance completed 13-of-28 passes for 164 yards and an interception, and he led the 49ers in rushing with 54 yards on 13 carries. Weather certainly played a factor in the game, so it will be interesting to see how Lance responds in better weather.

Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 9.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -410 moneyline odds, making the Seahawks +330 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.