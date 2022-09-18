Complete schedule for Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

Week 3 is coming up and we are starting to see which teams are real competitors and who is not. Through two weeks, the NFL has been exciting to watch.

There are some exciting matchups for Week 3 as they start with Thursday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. For Sunday, a few matchups to watch for are the Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos. The week wraps up with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, September 22nd, 8:15 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, September 25th, 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Panthers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Texans vs. Bears

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Chiefs vs. Colts

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bills vs. Dolphins

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Vikings

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Ravens vs. Patriots

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bengals vs. Jets

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Raiders vs. Titans

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Eagles vs. Commanders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, September 25th, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, September 25th, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Cardinals

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Falcons vs. Seahawks

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Packers vs. Bucs

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, September 25th, 8:20 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Broncos

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, September 19th 8:30 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Giants

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+