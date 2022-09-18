Complete schedule for Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

Week 3 is coming up and we are starting to see which teams are real competitors and who is not. Through two weeks, the NFL has been exciting to watch.
There are some exciting matchups for Week 3 as they start with Thursday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. For Sunday, a few matchups to watch for are the Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos. The week wraps up with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, September 22nd, 8:15 p.m. ET
Steelers vs. Browns
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+
Sunday, September 25th, 1 p.m. ET
Saints vs. Panthers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Texans vs. Bears
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Chiefs vs. Colts
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Bills vs. Dolphins
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Lions vs. Vikings
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Ravens vs. Patriots
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Bengals vs. Jets
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Raiders vs. Titans
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Eagles vs. Commanders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, September 25th, 4:05 p.m. ET
Jaguars vs. Chargers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, September 25th, 4:25 p.m. ET
Rams vs. Cardinals
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Falcons vs. Seahawks
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Packers vs. Bucs
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, September 25th, 8:20 p.m. ET
49ers vs. Broncos
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+