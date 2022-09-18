Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 2?

This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature a battle of NFC North teams. The Chicago Bears (1-0) will hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (0-1). Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

This will be Justin Fields’ second career start at Lambeau. In the first, the Bears lost 45-30. Fields finished 18 for 33 passing with 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ended up being the team’s leading rusher with nine carries for 74 yards. On the other side of the ball, the eventual MVP winner Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He heavily relied on Davante Adams, who is on the Las Vegas Raiders now. Rodgers struggled to get on the same page with his pass catchers in the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and could use a bounce-back win at home in this one.

The Packers are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and have -450 moneyline odds. The Bears are installed at +360 on the moneyline, and the point total for the game is set at 41.5.