Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 2, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 2 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

This game looks the worst at the moment, as there is a 90% chance of rain and wind around 15 mph with temperatures the low 60s. Trey Lance and the 49ers look like they’ll be dealing with the elements once again.

Florida always has a chance of rain and Sunday isn’t any different. Timing for the worst of the rain isn’t set in stone yet, but there is an 80% chance there will be some rain at this point. Winds won’t be gusty, but they won’t be light, with 15 mph sustained winds and temperatures around 80 degrees.

Better weather games

Temperatures will be on the warmer side of things for this time of the year, with highs in the mid-80s. The good news is that there will be no precipitation and winds shouldn’t exceed 10 mph.

No weather trouble in Baltimore, as temperatures will be in the mid 80s with no rain and wind around 5 mph..

Pittsburgh will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds should be around 10 mph.

Cleveland will be pretty nice for this matchup, with temperatures in the high 70s. Wind should stay under 10 mph and no rain in sight.

Los Angeles has no rain in the forecast, shocker. Temperatures should hover around 77 degrees and winds around 10 mph.

It will be warm in the rockies, as temperatures will be in the high 80s, but the low huidity should keep it pleasant enough. Wind should stay under 10 mph with no rain in the forecast.

There is a chance of rain in Green Bay, but right now it looks like it will be over before game time. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s and falling during the game. Wind will be around 5 mph.

There’s a slight chance of rain in Orchard Park, but right now it doesn’t look like it will be significant if anything develops. Temperatures will be in the high 60s and wind will be aroun 8mph.

Nice weather for football for the later Monday night matchup. Temperatures should have fallen to the mid-70s by game time with slight winds.

Home sweet dome

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions