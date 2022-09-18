Cardinals vs. Raiders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

The Cardinals will face their second AFC West opponent in as many weeks as they hope the second time is the charm. Arizona fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 44-21, in a Week 1 loss that illustrated how much DeAndre Hopkins’ absence impacts the Cardinals’ offense. Arizona was outgained both through the air (360 to 179) and on the ground (128 to 103). Kyler Murray threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the Cardinals’ leading rusher with 29 yards on the ground.

The Raiders are hoping to get their first regular season win of 2022 with the home crowd behind him. Las Vegas’ comeback fell short in a 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, a game in which the Raiders largely have themselves to blame. Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns, but also surrendered two fumbles and threw three interceptions. Davante Adams continued to play as advertised, hauling in 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Raiders are set as 5.5-point favorites, priced at -230 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are +195 underdogs, with the total score set at 51.5.

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.