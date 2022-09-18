Texans vs. Broncos: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Texans should be walking into this Week 2 matchup with a 1-0 record underneath their belt, but a falter in the fourth quarter relegated Houston to a tie-game last Sunday. The Texans held a 20-3 lead late in Lovie Smith’s debut as head coach, only to surrender three successive scoring drives to Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. Houston will look to have a short-term memory as they walk into Denver as favorites in Week 2.

The Broncos could very well be staring at a 1-0 record themselves after Monday night’s clock management blunder, or at the very least they would have lost in a more reputable fashion. Instead, new head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to run down the clock and attempt a 64-yard potential game-winning field goal, versus allowing Russell Wilson to attempt a fourth-and-five fourth-down conversion. In a tightly contested AFC West, Denver will look to steer their season back on track with a win in front of their home crowd.

The Broncos are set as 10-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -520 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans sit at +410, while the total score is set at 45.

Texans vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.