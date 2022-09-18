Bengals vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Bengals lost a close 23-20 game in OT to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and hope to bounce back by stealing one in Dallas. Joe Burrow is coming off a forgettable five-turnover performance in his first action since the 2021-22 Super Bowl. He should fare much better in Week 2 when he gets a muddled Cowboys team.

Things went South in a hurry for the reigning NFC East champions on Sunday Night Football. They were the only NFL team that failed to score a single touchdown, and lost their franchise QB Dak Prescott to a thumb injury. Their next matchup will be a tall task, as they plan to start Cooper Rush.

The Bengals are set as 8.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -460 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys sit at +370, while the total score is set at 42.5.

Bengals vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.