Colts vs. Jaguars: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

After a shocking 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1, the Colts would like to get back on the winning track. Matt Ryan completed 32-of-50 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his debut with the team. The veteran QB appears to be quite comfortable in the Indy offense, and should continue to have success against a Jacksonville defense that just allowed 28 points to the Washington Commanders.

The Jaguars are still working to mend some of their issues from last season. Running back James Robinson scored their only two touchdowns of the afternoon, and Trevor Lawrence struggled heavily with his accuracy under center. New head coach Doug Pederson will look to prevent his team from a 0-2 start in 2022.

The Colts are set as 4-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars sit as +155, while the total score is set at 46.5.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.