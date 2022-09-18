Jets vs. Browns: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The New York Jets fell 24-9 on their home turf against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and face another strong AFC North competitor on the road. The Jets are trying to make the most of their current circumstances. They are still without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, as the former No. 2 overall draft pick continues to deal with a bone bruise and torn meniscus that he suffered in the preseason. For now, it appears 37-year-old Joe Flacco is gives them the best chance to stay afloat in the AFC East.

The Browns are 1-0 after eking out a 26-24 win against former franchise QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Jacoby Brissett got the job done as the Browns’ starter, managing the game and accommodating the rushing attack. He’ll look to extend his zero-turnover streak to two when the team plays New York in Week 2.

The Browns are set as 6-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -230 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets sit at +195, while the total score is set at 40.

Jets vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.