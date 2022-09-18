Dolphins vs. Ravens: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the MIami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

The Dolphins’ revamped roster was put on full display in their Week 1 win against the New England Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa hit new star WR Tyreek Hill eight times through the air for 94 yards, and his second-year weapon Jaylen Waddle four times for 69 yards and a touchdown. The offense quickly assuaged the preseason concerns, and this is a team that can definitely go far into the playoffs in 2022.

The Ravens impressed with a strong victory of their own last Sunday, beating the New York Jets 24-9. Lamar Jackson completed 17-of-30 passes for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his first game since the former MVP rejected a substantial contract offer from the Baltimore organization. He’ll look to keep successfully betting on himself against another AFC foe in Week 2.

The Ravens are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins sit at +155, while the total score is set at 44.5.

Dolphins vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.