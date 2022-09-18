Seahawks vs. 49ers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The 49ers fell 19-10 to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 after being 6.5-point favorites going into the matchup. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance had a rough go of things through the air, completing just 13-of-28 passes for 164 yards and one interception. He also carried the football 13 times for 54 yards. They will hope for a better finish their next time out.

Geno Smith showed up in a huge way on Monday Night Football last week. The nine-year veteran came out on the winning end of a 17-16 battle against former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. We’ll see where this goes as the season moves along, but Smith has Seattle very fired up ahead of its first divisional clash of the 2022 campaign.

The 49ers are set as 10-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -460 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Seahawks sit at +370, while the total score is set at 42.5.

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.