Commanders vs. Lions: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Commanders handled their business 28-22 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, despite Carson Wentz and Co. giving the Jaguars many chances in the second half. Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his Washington debut — finding three different wide receivers for scores. Rookie Jahan Dotson erupted for two touchdowns in his pro debut, and it looks like the Penn State product is locked in as the official No. 2 WR opposite Terry McLaurin.

The Lions showed a ton of promise in Week 1 despite falling 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jared Goff brought the offense back from a 17-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, and threw for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. D’Andre Swift recorded 144 yards on just 15 rushing attempts and a touchdown, and looks primed to be the best running back in football for 2022.

The Lions are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Commanders sit at +115, while the total score is set at 49.5.

Commanders vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.