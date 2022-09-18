Bucs vs. Saints: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Buccaneers will look to go 2-0 on the season after a balanced performance netted them a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Tom Brady threw for 212 yards and a touchdown as Mike Evans finished with 71 yards on five catches with a score. Leonard Fournette surpassed the century mark with 127 rushing yards and a touchdown, as Tampa Bay’s defense limited the Cowboys to just a field goal. The Buccaneers will look to get the win without Chris Godwin, who is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday night’s win.

The Saints are hoping that momentum is in their favor after an improbable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. New Orleans entered the fourth quarter with a 16-point deficit but stormed back to give Will Lutz the chance to put away the game for good. Lutz converted a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to propel the Saints to a 27-26 win. Jameis Winston finished with a pair of touchdowns and 269 yards passing in New Orleans’ victory.

The Buccaneers are set as 2.5-point favorites, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints are +125 underdogs, with the total score set at 44.

Bucs vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.