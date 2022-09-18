Panthers vs. Giants: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There were a handful of game-winning kicks in Week 1 but the Panthers were at the expense last Sunday. Baker Mayfield’s revenge game was spoiled as Cade York converted a 58-yard field goal to lift the Cleveland Browns over their former quarterback with a 26-24 win. Mayfield was solid in his Panthers debut, going 16-for-27 with 235 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Christian McCaffrey had ten carries for 33 yards to go with his first rushing touchdown of the season.

The Giants may have the Comeback Player of the Year on their roster after Saquon Barkley turned back the clock in a dominant performance. Barkley had 18 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown, which spearheaded New York’s comeback win. The Giants rallied from 13 points down to beat the Tennesee Titans 21-20, giving new head coach Brian Daboll his first win at the helm. New York is now 1-0 for the first time since 2016.

The Giants are set as 2.5-point favorites, priced at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers are +115 underdogs, with the total score set at 43.

Panthers vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.