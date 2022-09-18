Falcons vs. Rams: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 NFL game

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Falcons are building a resume of notable comebacks, only they continuously finish on the wrong side of history. Atlanta held a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, only to see that lead dwindle in the final 15 minutes. Wil Lutz converted a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to lift the Saints over the Falcons, 27-26. Atlanta will have their hands full in Week 2 as they travel to face what is to be a highly motivated Rams team.

The defending Super Bowl champions had a tall task when facing the Buffalo Bills in the season opener, but not many could have predicted the way they would fall. Buffalo blew out the Rams 31-10 as Matthew Stafford turned the ball over three times through the air. Josh Allen also had his way with the Rams defense, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Los Angeles heads into Week 2 as heavy favorites given that they should be especially motivated to steer their season back on track.

The Rams are set as 10.5-point favorites, priced at -540 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Falcons are +420 heavy underdogs, with the total score set at 47.

Falcons vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.