Bears vs. Packers: How to watch Week 2 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Amid horrendous weather conditions, the Bears pulled off an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, with a final score of 19-10. In a game that saw neither team surpass 200 yards in passing, Chicago’s defense held the 49ers scoreless in the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-7 in the final period, the Bears scored 12 straight unanswered points to move them to 1-0 early into the season. A tall task awaits them as they travel to face their NFC North rival on Sunday Night.

The 2022 Week 1 script for the Packers continues to be reminiscent of last season’s start, as they were easily outplayed in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With a new receiving corps around him, Aaron Rodgers completed just 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards and one interception, while failing to find the end zone in the contest. As the Packers head back home for Sunday night’s matchup, time will tell if their Week 1 performance proves to be an outlier come season’s end, much like their 2021 regular season campaign.

The Packers are set as 10-point favorites, priced at -435 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears are +350 underdogs, with the total score set at 42.

If you aren't around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more.