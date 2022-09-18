Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 2

The NFL is chugging along through Week 2 and with the 1 p.m. ET games wrapping up, it’s time for an updated look at the divisional standings heading toward Week 3.

The biggest upset of the morning belongs to the Jaguars who embarrassed the Colts in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have good home history against Indy, but Matt Ryan was supposed to turn this Colts franchise around. Instead, they’re 0-1-1 out of the gate.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after two weeks of football. We’ll update with the late afternoon and primetime results the rest of Sunday and Monday.

AFC East

The Patriots held off a late Steelers comeback attempt to get their first win. The Jets came back late to stun the Browns in the closing seconds.

AFC North

Mitch Trubisky struggled as the Steelers lost to the Patriots. The Browns lost a shocker to the Jets in the closing seconds.

AFC South

The Jaguars stunned the Colts in a dominant effort to get their first W. The Texans play Sunday afternoon and the Titans play on Monday.

AFC West

The Chiefs came back to overcome a Chargers upset effort and take over first place in the division. The Broncos and Raiders will be playing Sunday afternoon.

NFC East

The Giants-Panthers game wasn’t pretty, but Daniel Jones and company did enough to get the win and a rather surprising 2-0 start to the season. Washington came up short in a comeback attempt in Detroit.

NFC North

The Lions held off a huge Commanders comeback to get their first win of the seaosn.

NFC South

The Bucs struggled against the Saints, but a late surge helped them get the win, which also marked Tom Brady’s first regular season win against New Orleans. The Panthers lost an ugly one to the Giants.

NFC West

TBD