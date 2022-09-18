 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rain, moderate wind expected for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 2

The 49ers look like they’ll be playing in another rainy matchup in Week 2

By Chet Gresham
San Francisco fans endure the rain during the NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers on October 24, 2021 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers can’t seem to catch a weather break in 2022. Last week they played through an off and and monsoon on a muddy track and this week they’ll play in rain and winds around 15 mph. The line has dropped, which is always a concern, as they don’t take moving the lines lightly.

But, it doesn’t appear as if it will be a downpour all game either and the 49ers got some good experience playing in the rain last week. This does put a damper on the fantasy outlook for everyone involved though.

More From DraftKings Nation