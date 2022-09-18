Rain, moderate wind expected for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 2

Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers can’t seem to catch a weather break in 2022. Last week they played through an off and and monsoon on a muddy track and this week they’ll play in rain and winds around 15 mph. The line has dropped, which is always a concern, as they don’t take moving the lines lightly.

Looks like moderate rain and 15 MPH wind throughout the SF/SEA game today. The total has dropped to 40.5 after opening at 44.5. pic.twitter.com/PYmZkTtKmq — John Paulsen (@4for4_John) September 18, 2022

But, it doesn’t appear as if it will be a downpour all game either and the 49ers got some good experience playing in the rain last week. This does put a damper on the fantasy outlook for everyone involved though.