Craig Wrolstad will be the head referee for Week 2 Sunday Night Football between the Bears and Packers

Week 2’s Sunday Night Football game will feature the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. In a battle of NFC North rivals, Craig Wrolstad has been named the head referee.

The Packers enter as 10-point favorites over the Bears at DraftKings Sportsbook. Every referee has a different game style and looks for different things. For Wrolstad, he tends to key in on offensive holding and false start penalties. This could be an issue for the Chicago offensive line that struggles and had the ninth-most offensive holding penalties last year. Wrolstad led the NFL last week with five offensive holding calls, and he called the second most false starts in the entirety of the 2021 season.

Green Bay has the benefit of being the least penalized team playing at home over the last year. Wrolstad benefits them even more because he calls 50% fewer penalties on the home teams over the last five seasons. As a head referee, Wrolstad has officiated three games between these teams and the Packers have won each one. To sum up, Wrosltad leading tonight’s officiating crew, favors Green Bay