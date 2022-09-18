Should Kliff Kingsbury be on the hot seat?

The Arizona Cardinals started the season with a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and are now facing an 0-2 beginning down 17-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders at the half in Week 2.

The Cardinals finished second in the NFC West in 2021 thanks to a 7-0 start to the season, but they lost four of their last five regular season games before falling to the Rams in the playoffs.

Kingsbury’s seat as Arizona’s head coach is heating up by the minute, despite the Cardinals signing him to a contract extension through the 2027 season earlier this year. Throughout his coaching career in both college and the NFL, his teams have succeeded in the first half of the season before falling off in the second half.

The issue that obviously arises here is that he isn’t winning in the first half of this season — in fact, he isn’t coming close — and there’s not much hope for a December redemption arc for a Kingsbury-coached team.

Fans have also been criticizing general manager Steve Keim for failing to fill obvious holes in the roster during the offseason. Keim’s contract was also extended through the 2027 season in March 2022.