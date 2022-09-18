 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Sunday Ticket is down, so might be time to try out Sling TV, YouTube TV or just about anything else

It’s not a great Week 2 Sunday for Sunday Ticket customers.

By David Fucillo

The NFL is headed into the second half of the early slate in Week 2 Sunday action, and it’s been a rough day so far for Sunday Ticket customers. The service that offers up all the NFL action across the league has been down for much of the 1 p.m. slate thus far and people are not happy.

If you’re looking for an alternative while hoping you get a refund on Sunday Ticket, most streaming services either off a free trial or a discounted trial. For example, Sling TV offers half off your first month and YouTube TV offers discounts for new customers. They don’t offer full coverage of all games, but you could get access to NFL Network’s Red Zone channel at the very least. You can try a host of others, but those are good starting options.

