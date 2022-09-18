NFL Sunday Ticket is down, so might be time to try out Sling TV, YouTube TV or just about anything else

The NFL is headed into the second half of the early slate in Week 2 Sunday action, and it’s been a rough day so far for Sunday Ticket customers. The service that offers up all the NFL action across the league has been down for much of the 1 p.m. slate thus far and people are not happy.

If you’re looking for an alternative while hoping you get a refund on Sunday Ticket, most streaming services either off a free trial or a discounted trial. For example, Sling TV offers half off your first month and YouTube TV offers discounts for new customers. They don’t offer full coverage of all games, but you could get access to NFL Network’s Red Zone channel at the very least. You can try a host of others, but those are good starting options.

And my @DIRECTV Sunday Ticket app is once again not working, after I got an email from them this week assuring me they fixed the technical glitches from last week. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 18, 2022

sunday ticket subscribers - when do we start demanding our money back — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) September 18, 2022

The NFL Sunday Ticket app is such trash. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 18, 2022

If your Sunday Ticket is down, it's not just you. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 18, 2022