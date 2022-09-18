 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fight breaks out in Saints-Buccaneers after Mike Evans shoves Marshon Lattimore

The emotions for both teams boiled over in the fourth quarter.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is shoved out of bounds by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans and safety Marcus Maye during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints engaged in an all-out brawl during the fourth quarter of their Week 2 contest after Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans came off the sideline and shoved Saints CB Marshon Lattimore. There was some chirping going on between Lattimore, Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette before Evans came in and took things to the next level.

There’s more video evidence which suggests Brady was actually the instigator here. Warning, we’ve got some NSFW language here.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game for starting the brawl, while every other penalty was offsetting. The Buccaneers find themselves struggling against the Saints again, managing just three points through three quarters. New Orleans hasn’t fared much better offensively with three points as well, so this could still be anyone’s game. Evans leaving at this juncture certainly hurts the Bucs, but Lattimore has been New Orleans’ top cover corner and his absence will have an impact as well.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are favored on the live line by 2.5 points.

