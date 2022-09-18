Fight breaks out in Saints-Buccaneers after Mike Evans shoves Marshon Lattimore

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints engaged in an all-out brawl during the fourth quarter of their Week 2 contest after Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans came off the sideline and shoved Saints CB Marshon Lattimore. There was some chirping going on between Lattimore, Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette before Evans came in and took things to the next level.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

There’s more video evidence which suggests Brady was actually the instigator here. Warning, we’ve got some NSFW language here.

Tom Brady to Marshon Lattimore: "F@ck you b!tch." And a melee ensues! #TBvsNO pic.twitter.com/JzO04BQ9dq — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) September 18, 2022

Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game for starting the brawl, while every other penalty was offsetting. The Buccaneers find themselves struggling against the Saints again, managing just three points through three quarters. New Orleans hasn’t fared much better offensively with three points as well, so this could still be anyone’s game. Evans leaving at this juncture certainly hurts the Bucs, but Lattimore has been New Orleans’ top cover corner and his absence will have an impact as well.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are favored on the live line by 2.5 points.