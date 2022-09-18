Tua finds Waddle for game-winning TD in wild comeback win over Ravens [VIDEO]

The Miami Dolphins appeared to be headed for a rough loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, especially after Lamar Jackson’s electric touchdown run. Tua Tagovailoa had other ideas, throwing six touchdown passes on the game as the Dolphins mounted a wild comeback with 28 unanswered points in a 42-38 victory. Here was Tagovailoa’s final touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle for the win.

TUA TO WADDLE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KLcBRejDuO — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 18, 2022

With this score, Tagovailoa tied a franchise record for touchdown passes in a game. The other Dolphins quarterbacks to throw at least six touchdowns in a game were, predictably, Bob Griese and Dan Marino. As for Waddle, it was second touchdown on the day as both he and Tyreek Hill made fantasy managers ecstatic.

Teammates to have 150+ Receiving Yards, 10+ Receptions, & 2+ Receiving TD in the same game in NFL history:



Jaylen Waddle & Tyreek Hill - Today



That’s it. pic.twitter.com/Mlw3NCgF1M — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) September 18, 2022

The Dolphins came into this game as moneyline underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook and come out of Baltimore with a win. They now head into Week 3 looking to keep this offensive output going against a Buffalo Bills team which is listed as the Super Bowl favorite.