 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tua finds Waddle for game-winning TD in wild comeback win over Ravens [VIDEO]

Miami rattled off 28 unanswered points in the comeback win.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates alongside Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins appeared to be headed for a rough loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, especially after Lamar Jackson’s electric touchdown run. Tua Tagovailoa had other ideas, throwing six touchdown passes on the game as the Dolphins mounted a wild comeback with 28 unanswered points in a 42-38 victory. Here was Tagovailoa’s final touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle for the win.

With this score, Tagovailoa tied a franchise record for touchdown passes in a game. The other Dolphins quarterbacks to throw at least six touchdowns in a game were, predictably, Bob Griese and Dan Marino. As for Waddle, it was second touchdown on the day as both he and Tyreek Hill made fantasy managers ecstatic.

The Dolphins came into this game as moneyline underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook and come out of Baltimore with a win. They now head into Week 3 looking to keep this offensive output going against a Buffalo Bills team which is listed as the Super Bowl favorite.

More From DraftKings Nation