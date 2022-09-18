Seahawks block FG, return for TD to get on board vs. 49ers in Week 2

It’s been rough going for the Seattle Seahawks offensively against the 49ers in Week 2, but special teams has given them a glimmer of hope. With a 20-0 lead, the 49ers drove the ball down close to the goal line, but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal. But, the Seahawks special teams came up big by blocking the kick and returning it all the way for a touchdown. That touchdown cuts the deficit to 13-points wit the 49ers up 20-7 instead of 23-0.