Kyler Murray rescues Cardinals with rushing touchdown, two-point conversion to force overtime

For the good part of three quarters, it looked like the Arizona Cardinals were going to be heading home with a 0-2 record struggling for answers. Kyler Murray looked out of sorts and Kliff Kingsbury’s offense was sputtering. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have never been known to finish games strong and they let the Cardinals back in this one. Murray had some ridiculous moments, but he might’ve saved his best one for the end of the contest.

Murray then found A.J. Green, who was unable to corral some easy passes earlier, in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. The Cardinals were down 20-0 and went to the extra period tied at 23-23.

KYLER TO AJ GREEN FOR THE 2-PT CONVERSION ‼️



WE HAVE OT pic.twitter.com/ng8s6SL38P — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 18, 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are actually favored on the live moneyline at -135. They entered the game as heavy underdogs at +200 on the moneyline.