Cardinals defense comes through in overtime with scoop-and-score winner

Arizona comes back from down 20 to win in Vegas.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after catching a pass on a two-point conversion to tie the game in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be on their way to an insane comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders with heroic play after heroic play in the second half. Kyler Murray willed his team to come back from a 20-0 deficit and go to overtime tied 23-23.

The Cardinals got the ball first in overtime and had a chance on fourth down to get deep in Raiders territory, but Marquise Brown was unable to hold onto a pass. Arizona turned the ball over on downs and the Raiders were marching towards a potential game-winning field goal. That’s when Hunter Renfrow made one move too many.

As you’ve probably seen many times in Week 2, teams that start 0-2 have a significantly worse chance of making the playoffs than those that start 1-1. Both teams here were 0-1, so the Raiders are really going to be upset about how this one ended. The Cardinals get to go back home after an emotional victory and should feel good about their offensive potential after the second half and overtime.

