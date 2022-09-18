Cardinals defense comes through in overtime with scoop-and-score winner

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be on their way to an insane comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders with heroic play after heroic play in the second half. Kyler Murray willed his team to come back from a 20-0 deficit and go to overtime tied 23-23.

The Cardinals got the ball first in overtime and had a chance on fourth down to get deep in Raiders territory, but Marquise Brown was unable to hold onto a pass. Arizona turned the ball over on downs and the Raiders were marching towards a potential game-winning field goal. That’s when Hunter Renfrow made one move too many.

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN!



Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

As you’ve probably seen many times in Week 2, teams that start 0-2 have a significantly worse chance of making the playoffs than those that start 1-1. Both teams here were 0-1, so the Raiders are really going to be upset about how this one ended. The Cardinals get to go back home after an emotional victory and should feel good about their offensive potential after the second half and overtime.