Allen Lazard mimes ayahuasca tea ritual for TD celebration on SNF

The Green Bay Packers are rolling on Sunday Night Football with a 24-7 lead at halftime. But, the highlight of the game might have been Allen Lazards touchdown celebration harkening back to his quarterback’s Peruvian excursion where he took ayahuasca to help him gain enlightenment.

If this is a psychedelic tea celebration then Lazard is the absolute GOAT and that ball heads straight to Canton tonight. https://t.co/WdK3pWIhXS — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) September 19, 2022

Aaron Rodgers spoke about his experience here.

Lazard was unavailable in Week 1 due to an ankle injury, while Aaron Rodgers and company had an awful game on the way to a defeat to the Vikings. But the Bears are always a good team for Rodgers to get right against and the presence of Lazard is no doubt a helpful addition.