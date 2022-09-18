 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Allen Lazard mimes ayahuasca tea ritual for TD celebration on SNF

Packers WR celebrates by poking some fun at his QB.

Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are rolling on Sunday Night Football with a 24-7 lead at halftime. But, the highlight of the game might have been Allen Lazards touchdown celebration harkening back to his quarterback’s Peruvian excursion where he took ayahuasca to help him gain enlightenment.

Aaron Rodgers spoke about his experience here.

Lazard was unavailable in Week 1 due to an ankle injury, while Aaron Rodgers and company had an awful game on the way to a defeat to the Vikings. But the Bears are always a good team for Rodgers to get right against and the presence of Lazard is no doubt a helpful addition.

