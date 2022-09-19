Vikings vs. Eagles: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 19. The game will get started at 8:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

The Vikings (1-0) left the opening weekend of the NFL season coming off one of the best weekends of Week 1. They hosted the Green Bay Packers and left with a 23-7 victory and a dominant performance from wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He caught nine passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 90 yards on 20 attempts. Defensively, the Vikings limited an Aaron Rodgers-led offense to seven points and forced two turnovers.

The Eagles (1-0) put together a powerful offensive display in last Sunday’s 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. Philadelphia gained 455 yards of offense, and AJ Brown had a huge game in his Eagles debut with 10 receptions for 155 yards. Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-32 passes for 243 yards and rushed for 90 yards and an additional score.

Vikings vs. Eagles: TV Info

Game date: Monday, September 19

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Broadcast map

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making the Vikings +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5.