Titans vs. Bills: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 2 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Monday, September 19. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The Titans (0-1) went into halftime with a 13-0 lead over the New York Giants but came up short with a 21-20 loss in Week 1. The Giants took the lead with about a minute left, and Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal in the final seconds. Ryan Tannehill completed 20-of-33 passes for 266 yards with two touchdowns, both of which went to running back Dontrell Hilliard. Derrick Henry opened the season with 82 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

The Bills (1-0) came away with one of the most impressive performances from Week 1, knocking off the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season. Josh Allen completed 26-of-31 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns but threw two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 56 yards on 10 attempts with an additional score.

Titans vs. Bills: TV Info

Game date: Monday, September 19

Game time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Bills are 9.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -390 moneyline odds, making the Titans +320 underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5.