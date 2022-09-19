Titans vs. Bills: How to watch Week 2 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Titans come into Week 2 with an 0-1 record on their shoulders following a 13-point rally from the New York Giants, much to the expense of Tennessee. In a game where both teams had a premier running back in the backfield, it was Derrick Henry that was on the short end of the stick in the box score. Henry was limited to just 82 yards rushing on 21 carries, as the Titans surrendered a late touchdown and successful two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The schedule will not get any easier as they face a Super Bowl contender in Monday night’s matchup.

The Bills made easy work of their Week 1 opponent, which speaks volumes considering they thoroughly outplayed the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. On the road at SoFi Stadium, the Bills beat the Rams 31-10 as Josh Allen threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Allen also pitched in with 56 yards on ten carries and had a highlight-worthy leap into the endzone to give him a rushing touchdown on the night. Stephon Diggs totaled 122 receiving yards on eight catches, as Buffalo enters Week 2 with momentum on their side.

The Bills are set as 10-point favorites, priced at -460 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are +370 underdogs, with the total score set at 47.5.

Titans vs. Bills

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.