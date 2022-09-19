 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles in Week 2 Monday Night Football via live stream

We break down how to watch the Vikings and Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles talk after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are coming off a close win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Up 38-21 heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles nearly blew a two-touchdown lead in a 38-35 win over Detroit. Philly has big issues on the defensive side of the ball, something that could come to light matching up vs. Justin Jefferson. The offense should be fine. A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards in his Philly debut. The run game combined for over 200 yards on just under 40 carries.

The Vikings pulled off a convincing win over the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Minnesota has Jefferson to thank for that. He put up nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs, accounting for more than half of the offense. That will be key for a win over the Eagles. Kirk Cousins wasn’t tested much so we’ll see how things go if the Eagles can get pressure on the QB. Overall, the Vikings defense performed well and looks promising under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Vikings vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream link: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC Live and the ABC app. or WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

