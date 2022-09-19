 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darius Slay intercepts Kirk Cousins, hands ball to James Harden [VIDEO]

The 76ers guard gets a souvenir on Monday Night Football.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions
Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stepped in front of a Kirk Cousins pass to stop what was looking like a strong opening drive in the second half for the Minnesota Vikings, giving momentum back to the home team. After the interception, Slay immediately rushed to the stands to find Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and hand him the ball.

Harden came over from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline last year and has ingrained himself in Philadelphia. The guard opted out of his contract to help the team get better in other spots, taking a pay cut in the process in an attempt to build a contender. The Philly fans and athletes clearly like that, and Harden seems to have a lot of public support after his actions this summer.

The Eagles lead the Vikings 24-7 in the third quarter and are looking to go to 2-0 on the season.

