Darius Slay intercepts Kirk Cousins, hands ball to James Harden [VIDEO]

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stepped in front of a Kirk Cousins pass to stop what was looking like a strong opening drive in the second half for the Minnesota Vikings, giving momentum back to the home team. After the interception, Slay immediately rushed to the stands to find Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and hand him the ball.

Slay @bigplay24slay gave the ball from his interception to James Harden.

Nice assist! pic.twitter.com/vdJSxKaeoc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022

Harden came over from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline last year and has ingrained himself in Philadelphia. The guard opted out of his contract to help the team get better in other spots, taking a pay cut in the process in an attempt to build a contender. The Philly fans and athletes clearly like that, and Harden seems to have a lot of public support after his actions this summer.

The Eagles lead the Vikings 24-7 in the third quarter and are looking to go to 2-0 on the season.