Steelers vs. Browns: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

Amazon Prime Video will carry this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Cleveland will host the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers (1-1) are coming off a narrow 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots after Mitch Trubisky’s lone touchdown throw to Pat Freiermuth in the fourth quarter wasn’t quite enough to mount a comeback. The Steelers offense has been struggling with Trubisky under center as Diontae Johnson and Freiermuth have led the way in targets, emerging as the new Steelers QB’s favorite targets early in the season. Trubisky has failed to crack the 200-yard mark so far this season, logging 194 and 168 in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

The Browns (1-1) are also coming off a narrow loss in a 31-30 nailbiter that saw the New York Jets complete a huge comeback. While the Browns were up 30-17 late in the fourth quarter thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Nick Chubb, the Jets clawed their way back as Joe Flacco threw for two TDs, including one to Garrett Wilson in the dying seconds of the game to tie it up 30-30. Greg Zuerlein’s point after attempt was good, securing the one-point win for New York. Jacoby Brissett played through an ankle injury in the loss, but is expected to play in Thursday night’s contest.

Steelers vs. Browns: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, September 22

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Browns as five-point favorites, priced at -200 on the moneyline. The Steelers sit at +170, while the point total for Thursday night’s matchup is set at 39.5.