Primetime game schedule for Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

Week 3 is coming up and we are starting to see which teams are real competitors and who is not. There are some exciting games set for prime time this week.

Thursday night, we see the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns. It will be interesting to see both teams facing unfamiliar quarterbacks as Mitch Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett are in their first season with each team. Then Sunday night, we will see San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson gets to face off against his old divisional rival. Monday Night Football finishes the week with divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants facing off in East Rutherford, NJ. The Giants have a great chance to win their first divisional game of the year as Cooper Rush is starting at quarterback for the Cowboys.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, September 22nd, 8:15 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, September 25th, 8:20 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Broncos

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, September 19th 8:30 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Giants

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+