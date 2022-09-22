Steelers vs. Browns: How to watch Week 3 Thursday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Steelers are coming off a close 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, and face their second AFC North opponent of the season in Week 3. Mitch Trubisky completed 21-of-33 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The sixth-year QB will work on improving Pittsburgh’s passing attack once again in his third start as a member of the franchise.

The Browns have been mostly running their offense through Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt so far this season, as the powerful backfield duo has combined for 63 carries for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Sitting with a 1-1 record, they’ll look to rebound after a disappointing 31-30 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2.

The Browns are set as 4.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +170, while the total score is set at 38.

Steelers vs. Browns

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

Thursday Night Football coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.