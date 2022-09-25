Texans vs. Bears: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

CBS will broadcast the Week 3 action between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Texans (0-1-1) are still looking for their first win of the season after suffering a 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2. QB Davis Mills threw 19-for-38 for 177 yards, but threw for no touchdowns as the Texans’ only points came from three field goals courtesy of Ka’imi Fairbairn. They held a 9-6 lead after Fairbairn’s last kick in the third quarter, but a touchdown from Broncos TE Eric Saubert, followed by a field goal later on on the fourth sealed the 16-9 win for Denver. Mills’ second effort of the season came up short compared to Week 1 when he threw 23-for-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns, but he did manage to keep the Texans in the game on Denver’s home field up until the fourth quarter. He’ll look for a better performance in Chicago this week.

The Bears (1-1) chased the Packers in Week 2 nearly the entire game, which ended up in a big 27-10 win for Green Bay. QB Justin Fields logged the Bears’ only touchdown when he scrambled for three yards into the end zone, giving Chicago a 7-3 lead near the end of the first quarter. It would ultimately end up being the Bears’ only lead, as the Packers opened the second quarter with a touchdown and never looked back. Fields struggled big time, completing just seven of 11 passes for a measly 70 yards on the day. He added another 20 yards from eight runs. He’ll hope to improve on his numbers against the Texans after totaling just 191 passing yards through his first two games of the season.

Texans vs. Bears: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chicago Bears sit as three-point favorites to win at home, priced at -140 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans are priced at +120, while the point total is set at 38.5.