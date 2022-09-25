Chiefs vs. Colts: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

Week 3 of NFL Football is set for kickoff . There are 16 games on tap for fans to enjoy and even place a wager on if you feel the need. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Indianapolis to take on Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. The game will kickoff at 1:00 pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium and air on CBS.

The Chiefs (2-0) enter this weeks matchup coming off of a tough divisional win against the Los Angeles Charges. There were questions entering the season about whether or not Mahomes and the offense would still be productive without Tyreek Hill, and so far they seem to be doing okay. Through the two games, they are averaging 35 points per games and 403 yards of total offense.

The Colts (0-1-1) are in a completely difference space. They brought in Matt Ryan from the Falcons after trading away Carson Wentz, and so far, the results have been subpar. In week 1, they tied with the Houston Texans after making a furious comeback. In week 2, they suffered another embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’re averaging 10 points per game and 367.5 yards of total offense.

Chiefs vs. Colts: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are currently a 6.5 point favorite and the total is set at 49.5.