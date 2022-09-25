Bills vs. Dolphins: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The NFL season is rolling along as we enter Week 3 of action. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in what could be the game of the week. This matchup also has the potential to be one of the best games of the young season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, and will air on CBS.

The Bills (2-0) look like the best team in the NFL, led by Josh Allen, the reigning AFC east champs have dominated both teams they’ve played this season. It started in Week 1 with them dismantling the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. In Week 2, they took the Tennessee Titans behind the woodshed for a 41-7 drubbing. The Bills have a complete team on both sides of the ball. If they keep playing at a high level, it will be hard for anyone to defeat them.

The Dolphins (2-0) traded for Tyreek Hill in the offseason to give young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a bonafide weapon. The results have been through the rough, and the Dolphins seem to be legit. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a legit 1-2 punch, combining for 22 catches, 361, and four touchdowns in their come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills vs. Dolphins: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bills are currently a 5.5 point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 54.