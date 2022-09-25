Lions vs. Vikings: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an NFC North matchup in Week 3. Many believe these two teams will compete for second place in the division and possibly a wild card spot. Game time is at 1: 00 pm ET at U.S Bank Stadium and will air on Fox.

The Lions (1-1) are entering this week on a high after a wire-to-wire victory against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions offense has been a bright spot, tied for second in the NFL with 71 points in two weeks. They finally have some complimentary pieces in Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift. Dan Campbell has his group believing, and you can see it on the field.

The Vikings (1-1) were on a high entering Week 2 after dominating the Green Bay Packers. However, that ended once they hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was awful on primetime once again, but this team still has enough talent to compete. Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson has put his name in the discussion for best receiver in the NFL with an 11 reception, 184 two touchdown performance in Week 1.

Lions vs. Vikings: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Lions are a 6-point underdog according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The total is set at 53.5.