Ravens vs. Patriots: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots will square off in Week 3 of NFL action. This game is one of the lesser on the NFL slate this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, M.A and will air on CBS.

The Ravens (1-1) are coming off an emotional loss at the hand of the Miami Dolphins. They were up 35-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and wound up losing 42-38 in regulation. Despite the loss, Lamar Jackson has been playing like an MVP with 531 yards, six touchdowns and completing 64 percent of his passes. He reported turned down $150 million in guaranteed money this offseason to bet on himself. Let’s see who wins this battle as the season plays on.

The Patriots (1-1) look like they’re too much for even the Wizard Bill Belichick to even figure out. The offense is abysmal right now, with former Detroit Lions head coach and rocket scientist Matt Patricia calling the plays. Quarterback Mac Jones seems to be stuck in neutral with his progression, and the current offensive set up isn’t conducive to development. Through two games, the Patrotis are averaging 12 points 323 yards of total offensive.

Ravens vs. Patriots: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Ravens are currently a 3-point favorite according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.5.