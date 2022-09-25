Bengals vs. Jets: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets will square off in Week 3 of NFL action this Sunday. The game has some big implications as, it’s a must-win situation for the Bengals. Game time is set for 1:00 pm ET at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, and will air on CBS.

Is there a such thing as a Super Bowl hangover? If so, the Bengals (0-2) are suffering from one. This season has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start, and the offense, which is their calling card, hasn’t lived up to their standards. They supposedly beefed up their offensive line, but quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times in two games. Since 2018, no team that has started 0-2 has made the playoffs.

The Jets (1-1) are feeling good after a 31-30 comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Quarterback Joe Flacco is leading the way while Zach Wilson is out with injury. This is a big year for the Jets, they’re expected to take a sizeable leap under the second year of head coach Robert Saleh. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been solid this far with 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals vs. Jets: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Jets are a 5-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.5.