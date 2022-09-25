Raiders vs. Titans: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans square off in Week 3 of the NFL season. The game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and will air on FOX.

The Raiders find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West to kick things off in the 2022-23 campaign, with losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. Derek Carr has exceeded 250 passing yards and has thrown for two touchdowns in both of his appearances to open the year, but he’ll have to pick it up now that he has a top-10 caliber receiving corps led by Davante Adams.

The Titans are struggling just as bad. A 21-20 loss to the New York Giants really set them back, as that was probably their most favorable matchup until Week 9 when they get the Denver Broncos. Now, head coach Mike Vrabel and Co. have something to prove with tough slate of games ahead.

Raiders vs. Titans: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Raiders are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -130 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans sit at +110, while the total score is set at 45.5.