Eagles vs. Commanders: What is the game time, what TV channel is airing the Week 3 game?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet up for an NFC East showdown in Week 3. The game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. FOX will cover the broadcast.

The Eagles are coming off an incredible display on Monday Night Football last week, totaling 486 yards and three forced turnovers in the 24-7 thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings. Jalen Hurts completed 26-of-31 passes for 333 yards and one touchdown, to go along with rushing attempts for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old QB is looking like he can make a legitimate run at the NFL MVP.

The Commanders lost a 36-27 shootout to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The 2016 top draft picks Carson Wentz and Jared Goff were going at it in a thrilling quarterback effort. Wentz got the edge in yardage with 337, while Goff got the best of him in the scoring department with four TDs. Wentz will get his first game against his former Eagles team since being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in February 2021.

Eagles vs. Commanders: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 25

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Eagles are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -265 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Commanders sit a +225, while the total score is set at 47.